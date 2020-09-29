Okinawa announces Eco app for its connected scooters range

Gurgaon: Okinawa, a leading Make in India electric two-wheeler manufacturing company has announced its mobile app called Eco App for the new ‘intelligent scooter’ models in the iPraise and Ridge e scooter range by the brand. The mobile application would be for iPraise+ and Ridge+ e-scooters for now. The application is available in the both android and iOS versions.

The app comes with a host of features to offer an enhanced, tech enabled experience to the users. The application allows a customer to use Google maps in roads and satellite view to see location of the scooter on the map. Thus, further enabling find my scooter function, that guides directions from phone’s location to scooter’s location.

The technology backbone of the app ensures complete security of the vehicle. With ECO app, one can simply immobilize the scooter in case of theft on a single click. In the day today life, a lot of times one might park his vehicle in a space where other people tend to move it without authority. ‘Secure Park’ is an interesting feature on the app helps owners to track unauthorized movement of their e-scooter. The app not only secures the vehicle but also comes in handy for the user in the times of distress. The app is equipped with ‘SOS Messaging’ features that when activated, instantly sends message with the time and location to the emergency contacts of the user.

In order to have a smooth ride, the user should stay informed on the condition of the vehicle. With this mobile application, the user can easily setup speeding, towing, curfew or battery low alerts. For a hassle-free ride, a user can ensure the status of the vehicle through this app. The app also comes with the ‘Geofence’ feature which would intimate the user via app when the vehicle enters or leaves a geo-fence radius. Driver score feature on the application shares details on the driving pattern of the user like speeding, hard braking, harsh acceleration and turns events.

“At Okinawa we are always working tirelessly to innovate and offer better in terms of technology. The new Eco mobile application is our effort to showcase that how technology today has brought EVs at par with ICE counterparts in terms of convenience. With Eco app, our customers can explore the best in class products and experience which establishes the efficiency of EVs,” said Mr. Jeetender Sharma- MD and Founder, Okinawa.

Okinawa with the new Eco app has entered the connected vehicles league. With this latest offering the brand aims at presenting a truly electrifying ride to its customers.

Related

comments