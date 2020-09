3,896 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: 3,896 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries to 1,81,481.

657 from Khordha

442 from Cuttack

226 from Baleswar

217 from Anugul

182 from Puri

171 from Jagatsinghpur

162 from Mayurbhanj

153 from Jajapur

151 from Jharsuguda

126 from Koraput

119 from Sundargarh

115 from Nayagarh

112 from Kendrapara

110 from Sambalpur

104 from Kalahandi

97 from Bargarh

76 from Nabarangpur

74 from Bhadrak

72 from Malkangiri

70 from Sonepur

68 from Bolangir

55 from Keonjhar

49 from Nuapada

45 from Dhenkanal

40 from Ganjam

40 from Kandhamal

25 from Rayagada

20 from Boudh

15 from Gajapati

12 from Deogarh

91 from State Pool

