OIL India’s Turnover and PAT increased in Q2 Results

New Delhi : Oil India, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in its 526th Board Meeting held on 10th November, 2021 approved the Q2 FY 2021-22 results. Details of Q2 FY 2021-22 and Half Yearly results are as follows:

Highlights:

The Group Turnover and PAT of Oil India Limited for the Half year ended

30 September 2021 have increased to ₹13,456 crore and ₹2,668.93 Crore, respectively as compared to corresponding period last year. The Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) in Q2 2021-22 is ₹504.46 crore vis-à-vis ₹238.95 crore in Q2 2020-21. For the half year ended on 30 th September 2021 PAT is ₹1,012.40 crore vis-à-vis loss of ₹9.66 crore for the half year ended

September 2021 PAT is ₹1,012.40 crore vis-à-vis loss of ₹9.66 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2020. The Company’s EBITDA in Q2 2021-22 is ₹1280.99 crore vis-à-vis ₹848.48 crore in Q2 2020-21 and EBITDA for the half year ended on 30th September’2021 is ₹2577.91 crore vis-à-vis ₹1176.24 crore for the half year ended 30 th September 2020.

September 2021 EPS is ₹9.34 per share vis-à-vis negative EPS of ₹0.09 per share for the half year ended 30 September 2020. Board of OIL has recommended an interim dividend of ₹ 3.50 per share for 2021-22.

US$ 42.75 / bbl for Q2 of 2020-21, increased by 66.90%. Crude Oil price realization for the half year ended 30 th September 2021 is US$ 69.28 / bbl vis-à-vis US$ 36.48 / bbl for the half year ended 30th September, 2020, increased by 89.91%.

US$ 42.75 / bbl for Q2 of 2020-21, increased by 66.90%. Crude Oil price realization for the half year ended 30 September 2021 is US$ 69.28 / bbl vis-à-vis US$ 36.48 / bbl for the half year ended 30th September, 2020, increased by 89.91%. The Crude Oil and Natural Gas production in Q2 2021–22 have improved by 1.78% and 26.38%, respectively as compared to Q2 2020-21.