ODM Educational Group Introduces Artificial Intelligence Course

Bhubaneswar: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at equipping students with the skills needed for the future, ODM Educational Group has launched a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) course for the students of Class I-IX. This innovative program marks a significant step forward in integrating advanced technology education into the school curriculum, preparing students for the evolving demands of the 21st-century job market.

The AI course, which is the first of its kind in the region, was launched in a trial phase at the ODM Sapphire Global School campus in Ranchi. Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, the visionary founder of ODM Educational Group, expressed his excitement about the initiative. “We are thrilled to introduce our AI course at ODM Sapphire Global School. Our goal is to provide students with not just theoretical knowledge but practical skills that are increasingly important in today’s digital world. By learning about AI, our students will be better prepared to contribute to and thrive in a technology-driven society.”

The course curriculum has been meticulously designed by a team of AI specialists and experienced educators. It covers a wide range of topics, from the basics of machine learning and neural networks to more advanced subjects such as natural language processing and computer vision. Students will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects, giving them hands-on experience with AI tools and technologies.

A key highlight of the program is its focus on ethical considerations and the societal impact of AI. This component ensures that students not only become proficient in AI technologies but also understand the importance of using these tools responsibly and ethically.

Mr. Amit Singh, the Principal of ODM Sapphire Global School, highlighted the benefits of the new course. “Introducing AI into our curriculum is a forward-thinking move that aligns with our mission to provide holistic education. This program will open up new avenues for our students, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. We are committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

Parents have enthusiastically welcomed the new initiative. The ODM Educational Group plans to expand the AI program to other schools under its umbrella, aiming to create a robust network of AI-savvy students across the country. This ambitious expansion reflects the Group’s commitment to staying at the forefront of educational innovation.