TPCODL commits to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Rath Yatra 2024

Puri, July 05, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha,is geared up with an installed capacity of 169 MVA to meet a load of 73 MW expected in Puri Town during the CAR Festival.4 Nos of PTRs have been augmented 8 MVA to 12.5/16MVA to ensure better load management in Puri Town. The existing 33kV network is strengthened to ensure N-2 redundancy and reliable power supply.

TPCODL shall be deployinga workforce of 800 employees, which includes TPCODL employees, Business Associates, Switchgear experts from TPCODL and OEMs to ensure uninterrupted and quality Power supply during this period. Extensive preventive maintenance of 33/11 KV PSS, HT and LT Switchgears & OH and Underground network have been ensured along with along with condition monitoring. Critical equipment and materials such as cable fault locators, mobile transformers, cranes, man lifters, distribution transformers and sufficient stock of transformers and oil shall be kept ready to meet exigency.

All Primary Substations shall be manned with skilled TPCODL employees round the clock during the festival. A master control room is formed at Talabaniafor overall monitoring of the power situation. Special control rooms are also activated at six strategic locations: Paschimadwar, SaradhabaliBidyutSeva Kendra, Mobile Patrolling Group at Sriram Nagar, Malatipatpur, Sea Beach and Talabania.

TPCODL has ensured all checks to ensure safety of general public at large by carrying out extensive leakage current drives, installation of fire extinguishers at all PSS and offices, application of Insulation paint to prevent leakage current and providing DT fencing.

Public safety campaigns like Surakshya Sachetana Rath at key locations and the distribution of safety pamphlets shall also be ensured.Additionally, two nos of Mobile Dispensariesstaffed with a team of three doctors, pharmacy associates and nurses shall be made available during the festival.

Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed confidence in the readiness for the Rath Yatra in Puri, stating, ‘Our dedication to the Rath Yatra event in Puri is unwavering. We have enhanced infrastructure, implemented strategic operations, reinforced manpower and are fully committed to delivering uninterrupted power supply and ensuring public safety. TPCODL remains committed to its mission of excellence in service and ensuring a safe and enjoyable Rath Yatra experience for all.'”