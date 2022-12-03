Odissi and Mohiniyattam showcased on 3rd day of Konark Festival

Konark: On the third day of the Konark Festival 2022, audiences witnessed the delicate classical dance forms Odissi, followed by Mohiniyattam. After the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Additional Chief Secretary Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Dr Satyabrata Sahu, the 3rd day of Konark Festival saw mesmerising performances of Odissi and Mohiniyattam dance recitals.

The first set of performances saw Debamitra Sengupta & Group of Kolkata Mayur Lalit Dance Academy from Kolkata performing a glittering dance recital on ‘Numo Bharatam’, an ode to India and her greatness. The performance celebrated the glory of the elegant ancient Bharatavarsha & its spiritual heritage. This was followed by recital of ‘Malkauns Pallavi’ & ‘Nayanaarpranam’ by the team. The second half of the show saw enchanting Mohiniyattam performances by Gopika Verma & Group of Dasyam Centre of Mohiniyattam from Chennai. The troupe performed ‘Chitrangam’, ‘Aaj Aaye Shyam Mohan’ & ‘Bhajagovindam’. The team presented the mythological literature and cultural heritage of the country thorough their performances.

During the day, sand artists at Chandrabhaga Beach presented sand sculptures on the themes of ‘Eco Tourism’ and ‘Fairs and Festivals’.