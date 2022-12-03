‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’reinforces Bio-economy of the State by hosting sessions on Emerging landscape of Biotechnology in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : On Day three of ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’, one of the largest investment summits in India, sectoral session on Biotechnology was held in presence of investors and entrepreneurs.

About170 participants, including entrepreneurs, Government officials, and academicians took part in the session.

The Session deliberated on competitive advantages of Odisha in the promising areas of Biotechnology such as agriculture, marine and diagnostics.

With Government support under Biotech Policy 2018 and IPR 2015, Bharat Biotech through its Anchor Tenant Sapigen BiologiX Pvt Ltd has invested more than ₹500 Cr for manufacturing various vaccines in Odisha Biotech Park at Andharua. They have also committed to invest another ₹700 Cr for expanding its scope.

During the MIO conclave 2022, professional bodies like ABLE have signed MOU to bring Biotech Industries to Odisha for setting up of their enterprises, to mentor & nurture Biotech startups, bring International knowledge Groups to Odisha for investment purpose and to prepare a conducive Biotech Policy for Odisha.

Similarly, an International Body GNEPO has signed MoU to facilitate Global-Odisha entrepreneurial exchanges, to provide a platform for Bio-Entrepreneurship development in Odisha with global outreach, Identify & submit a mix of 10 potential contacts (mentors, entrepreneurs, investors, networkers, entrepreneurial professionals, corporate ventures, VCs, Angels) every year from across the globe those who have commitment and desire to help bio-startups from Odisha.

Companies like Government SapigenBiologiX, CorpGini and Huwel have committed investment to the tune of ₹1250 Cr in Biotechnology Sector and signed MOU. The investment will generate direct and indirect employment

Speaking about the abundant opportunities in the state, Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Government of Odisha said, “Odisha is a unique littoral state with abundant biodiversity. The 480 km long coastline, rich mangrove and swamplands in Bhitarkanika, brackish water lakes like Chilika, forests like Simlipal and medicinal plant rich Mahendragiri give ample opportunity for Biotechnology explorations. The myriad agro-climatic zones and natural resources of the state offer tremendous opportunity, particularly in the fields of agriculture, food processing and floriculture along with Marine Biotech.”

Citing the grand success of the Millets Mission in the state which has been wholeheartedly supported by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Panda said, “Biotechnology offers solutions to a range of issues concerning health to food security. We are going to offer all kind of support to Biotechnology startups.”

After successful partnerships with Narayan Hrudalaya, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Care Hospitals, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd., Glocal Healthcare, Tata Trust, CDAC, etc. providing specialized healthcare services in various formats, the Government is keen to partner with private players to fulfill the unmet demand in the healthcare sector.

“Keeping in mind the importance of the sector, the Govt of Odisha in its IPR 2022 has identified Biotechnology as a ‘Thrust Sector’. All eligible Biotechnology ventures will be given adequate Govt handholding with support offered by various policies, ranging from Biotechnology policy to Startup policy, to set up enterprises and grow. With industry academia linkage, collaborative environment, world class industrial facilities, network of angel & venture capitalist funds and govt support, the sector is poised to grow. There will be opening of opportunities for many startups with the positive biotechniology climate in the state.” Shri Panda said.

The Hon’ble Minister said institutes like KIITs and ILS have been allotted Rs 2 Crores each to take forward further research and upgradation in Biotechnology. Moreover, the Govt has tied up with the Utkal University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for the betterment of Biotech Sector in Odisha. “Bhubaneswar will become a vibrant Biotechnology hub in the coming years,” Shri Panda said.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma and Joint Secretary, Science, and Technology Department, Ms. Puja Mishra also spoke on the occasion. Deputy Director, Department of Science and Technology, Sashikant Dash proposed the vote of thanks.

The plenary session was followed by panel discussions on ‘Bio-pharma’ and ‘Agriculture & Industry’ which were participated by industry leaders, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders.

Dr. Anu Acharya, Founder Mapmygenome, Dr. Shesheer Kumar, Foundde-Huwel Life Sc, Hyderabad, Dr. Nusrat Sanghamitra Jahan, Founder CyGenica, Pune and Dr. Amulya Panda, Associate Director, Panacea Biotech spoke at the panel discussion on Bio-pharma. The discussion was moderated by Dr. PM Murli, President, Council of Presidents AMBLe & Chairman Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for women, Chennai.

The speakers at the Panel Discussion on Agriculture included Mr. GS Krishnan, President, ABLE, Bangalore. Dr. Manish Diwan, Head- Strategic Partnership & Enterpreneurship Development (BIRAC), New Delhi, Dr. KK Narayanan, Founder Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, Bangalore and Mr. Krishna Prasad, Sr VP, Shilpa Biologicals, Dharwad. It was moderated by Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman, BCKIC, Bhubaneswar.

The five-day event will conclude on Sunday, December 4 with a mega cultural event and the Conclave being open to the public.