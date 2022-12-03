Cricket, the first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Bangladesh will be played tomorrow at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 11:30 am Indian Time. Second ODI will be held on Wednesday and the third on Saturday at the same venue.

The ODI series will be followed by two Test matches, a crucial red-ball rubber for India in the battle for the final of the World Test Championship.

The first test will start on 14th December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in the port city of Chittagong while the second test will be held on 22nd December at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Both teams will look to put their best foot forward as it would be crucial to their preparation for the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India next year.