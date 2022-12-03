Campaigning for second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections to end today; Voting to be held on Monday

In Gujarat, campaigning for the second phase of assembly elections will end today, December 3, at 5 PM. Senior leaders from all political parties are making last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

Voting for this phase will be held on Monday. A total of 833 candidates are in the fray including 69 women. On the last day of the campaigning, several senior BJP leaders including Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Purshotam Rupala, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are holding rallies and road shows at various places.

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh, and local youth leader Alpesh Kathiriya are also making last efforts to seek votes for the party candidates.

Congress Leader Raghu Sharma addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad and expressed confidence that his party would form a government in Gujarat this time.

Rajyasabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, State Congress President Jagdish Thakor, and other state leaders of the party are intensively campaigning in the poll-bound districts today.

AIR correspondent reports that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and seven ministers from his government are seeking a mandate again in this phase of the polls. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting again from the high profile Ghatlodiya constituency this time.

In the 2017 elections, Bhupendra Patel was elected from this seat with the highest margin of more than one lakh votes. As many as seven ministers including two cabinet ministers from his government are in the fray in this election.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel will contest from Visanagar, Rural Development Minister ArjunSinh Chauhan will be the BJP candidate from the Mahemdabad seat. Apart from them, KirtiSinh Vaghela, Nimishaben Suthar, Jagdish Panchal, Manisha Vakil, and Kuberbhai Dindor are also among the seven ministers whose political fate will be sealed in the EVM on the 5th of December.

Besides, the election will also be decisive for youth leaders Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor who joined the BJP ahead of the elections. Hardik Patel is contesting from the Viramgam seat while Alpesh Thakor is in the race from Gandhinagar South Seat.