Odisha’s Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviews power supply situation in the State ahead of the upcoming summer season

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the power supply situation in the State today , in view of coming summer, and low hydro storage situation in Indravati, Balimela, and Uppar Kolab power reservoirs caused by less rainfall.

Chief Secretary ,reviewing the present power availability and peak hour power demand of the State, directed the officials to ensure no load-shading in the State. The power generating companies were asked to maximize production through proper maintenance & upkeep of all their production units.

Besides, GRIDCO and @EnergyOdisha were asked to keep constant vigil over proper maintenance & functioning of all the units. Further, officials have been directed to maximize power generation from solar and thermal sources so that the average demand during the day time can be met from these sources, he added.