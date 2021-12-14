Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves 11 cyber and economic offences police stations

Bhubaneswar : As many as 11 projects of cyber and economic offences police stations in the state gets approval from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

As per reports, the new police stations will be set up at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Brahmapur, Rourkela, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, and Kandhamal. While, the state has already three cyber police stations in Sambalpur, Rourkela, and Berhampur.

Further , with this a total of 157 posts have been created for the 11 cyber and economic offences police stations.