Odisha’s Anurag Panda wins Smule 123 Riyaaz; gets featured in music video alongside Amaal Mallik, Lisa Mishra and Aastha Gill

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s, Anurag Panda, currently has more than one million people grooving to his voice on YouTube. Chosen as one of the winners of Smule 123 Riyaaz Season 2- a one-of-its-kind digital singing reality show, organised by Idiva, he sings and features in the official music video of the show- saath Ho Tera. The music video also features the who’s who of the Indian music industry like ace music director, Amaal Mallik, Tareefan fame Lisa Mishra and hit pop number- Abhi toh Party Shuru hui hai singer Aastha Gill. Sharing his experience of enjoying the spotlight with these artists, Anurag said, “It was a great experience working with such creative people. Especially, recording a song with them in Studio-504, where the biggest singers of our country have recorded before. I was just soaking everything in and was truly grateful to have got this opportunity so early on in my career”.

Anurag’s claim to fame have been the music videos that he puts up on his social media. He started recording short videos of himself doing covers of Hindi and English songs and uploading them during the lockdown. He was immediately met with a flurry of positive responses. It was mainly on Instagram where big names of the Indian music industry like Devraj Sanyal (MD and CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia), hit singer Vishal Mishra and many others noticed and praised his work. Soon, he went on Instagram lives with popular artists like Lisha Mishra, Ash King and Gurinder Seagal.



Anurag has had a pretty successful run in many online singing competitions. He was a finalist in the national level singing competition- Fitoor which was organised by Youth India Foundation and was adjudged the winner by none other than Mohammad Irfan in the Zoom Studios Cover contest. When asked about his musical aspirations, he says, “dreams do come true! These successes are just igniting my passion to keep working on my craft”. At this pace, his dreams might come true sooner than he expected. With four Hindi and two Odia originals to his credit, Anurag, is creating all the buzz right now and is definitely a promising Odia talent to look out for.



