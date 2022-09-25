CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings on the anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling of Moulshree in Smart City Garden, Shyamla Hills in memory of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his anniversary. Saplings of Banyan, Gulmohar and Saptaparni were also planted in the context of the foundation day of National Service Scheme, which was held on September 24, along with the volunteers of the Scheme.

Shri Rishabh Sharma of National Service Scheme, who led the state in the parade organised in Delhi on the last Republic Day, Shri Keshav Mishra, who led the state in Youth Festival Lucknow, Shri Rahul Sen, who received the State Level National Service Scheme Award, Shri Ritvij Sharma, who led the state at National Integration Camp, Jaipur and Sushri Nupur Sondhia, who led the state at National Integration Camp Agartala, Tripura, took part in the plantation.

Shri Rahul Lodhi, who returned from Hussainiwal, the international border of the country under the “Maa Tujhe Pranam” scheme, presented the soil of that place to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Sushri Nupur Sondhia thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the treatment of her mother under Ayushman Yojana. Shri Piyush Tripathi of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was also present in the plantation.

Importance of plants

Flowers blooming in big bunches among the well-arranged leaves of Gulmohar planted today give a distinct attraction to this tree. This tree is also rich in medicinal properties. Banyan has religious, medicinal and environmental importance. Saptaparni and Moulshree are evergreen medicinal trees, which have great importance in Ayurveda.