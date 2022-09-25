Governor Mangubhai Patel greets on the festival of Navratri

New Delhi : Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has greeted and extended good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri. The Governor has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Navratri festival with peace, unity and traditional harmony.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said in the message that Maa Durga is Adi Shakti, Prakriti Pradhan, virtuous Maya, creator of intelligence and remover of maladies. Maa Durga safeguards from demons in the form of darkness and ignorance and is a benefactor. Maa Durga bestows all kinds of accomplishments. She ensures the welfare to all.