Odisha Vigilance Raids Nayagarh Tahasildar Over Alleged Rs. 20,000 Bribe Demand

Odisha Vigilance conducted a raid on Dhobei Nayak, Tahasildar of Khandapara in Nayagarh district, late on July 2, 2024. Nayak and another individual, Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, were apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a complainant to release a seized sand-laden Hyva. Sahoo was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, reportedly under the direction of Tahasildar Nayak. The entire amount was recovered from Sahoo. Simultaneous searches are underway at three locations linked to Tahasildar Nayak. The case has been registered under Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 11/2024, and investigations are ongoing.