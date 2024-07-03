Eight OAS Officers Assigned Key Roles as OSDs to Odisha Ministers

The Odisha government appointed eight OAS officers to key roles as private secretaries or Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) to various ministers. The General Administration Department issued a notification detailing the appointments:

Biswaranjan Rath, Joint Commissioner of BDA, appointed as private secretary to Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida. Pradeep Kumar Sahoo, Additional Secretary of Agriculture Department, appointed as private secretary to Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari. Mahendra Panda, Bhubaneswar sub-collector, appointed as private secretary to Commerce & Transport and Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena. Sambit Kumar Garnayak, Additional District Magistrate in Bhadrak, appointed as private secretary to Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. Trinath Majhi, Additional District Magistrate in Rayagada, appointed as private secretary to School & Mass Education and ST&SC Development Minister Nityananda Gond. Pratap Chandra Pradhan, Additional Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad in Ganjam, appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Minister of State for Fisheries & ARD, MS & ME Gokulananda Mallik. Manoj Kumar Behera, BDA Land Officer, appointed as OSD in the office of Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida. Sampad Kumar Dalai, General Manager of OSDMA, appointed as OSD in the office of Higher Education and Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.