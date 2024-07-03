Youth Goes Missing After Fishing in Kolab Reservoir, Body Recovered Next Day

An 18-year-old, Dhanurjay Shisa of Chandalamanda village in Lamtaput block, was reported missing after a boat he was on sank in Kolab Reservoir. His body was found after a 24-hour search effort. Dhanurjay had gone fishing the previous night and did not return home. His family discovered his motorcycle and sandal on the riverbank and located the sunken boat in the middle of the reservoir. Local firefighters and authorities from Lamtaput and Nandapur conducted a day-long rescue operation, suspending it at night. His body was recovered the next morning by relatives, and the Nandapur Police have initiated an investigation.