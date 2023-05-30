Odisha to extend Plus 2 seats in the state

Government of Odisha declares to increase the seats in Plus 2 colleges in the state to accommodate more students seeing the higher pass percentage in Matriculation or the Class 10 board examination.
The official announcement by school and mass education minister and department secretary, the Plus seats will be increased from 2023-24 academic year.
