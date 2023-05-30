Sri Sri University Hosts “Indic Approach to Peace Building” Online Event Under Y20 Initiative

Cuttack – In an effort to promote peace and explore the Indic approach to peace building, Sri Sri University organized an enlightening online event titled “Indic Approach to Peace Building” under the Y20 India 2023 initiative. The event witnessed the participation of students and youth peace leaders from various backgrounds, who were immensely enriched by the session.

The event featured renowned resource persons, Pradhumna Malpani, the Convenor of INDGenius, and Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, the Director of Sri Sri Global Centre for Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies. The session delved into the multifaceted aspects of peace, ranging from individual well-being to global harmony.

During the session, several thought-provoking points were discussed, providing attendees with valuable insights. One key highlight was the understanding that conflict arises not due to differences in opinions but rather when our rights are violated. The ancient Shanti mantra, which has long taught the principles of peace, was invoked to emphasize the holistic nature of peace, encompassing various levels of existence. Participants were encouraged to strive for peace at the individual, societal, cross-border, economic, environmental, and ethnic levels. From an Indic perspective, economic peace was explored through promoting local communities, advocating trade and consumption of local products, and fostering opportunities for free trade.

The event also shed light on the influence of global powers on peace and highlighted the significance of supporting local artisans and craftsmen as an integral part of promoting economic peace. The case of Assam, where power looms were banned to encourage local artisans in producing handloom Gamosa, served as a pertinent example. Moreover, the session stressed the importance of replacing the “me” factor with the “we” factor in peace promotion, while recognizing the role of yoga and Ayurveda in fostering peace of mind and well-being. The detrimental impact of land and resource exploitation on geographical harmony was also discussed, urging participants to protect and preserve the environment.

The session concluded with insights into the peace mediation activities of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the global ambassador of peace. Notable examples included the mediation efforts in the FARC Columbia conflict, addressing terrorism and violence in Bihar, Chattisgarh, and the North East region of India, as well as the successful conflict resolution in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir – Babri Masjid dispute. Participants also gained valuable knowledge about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s philosophy of making peace a fashion through effective communication. The event ended on a positive note, emphasizing the significance of bridging gaps and ensuring inclusivity in the pursuit of peace.

The “Indic Approach to Peace Building” online event served as a platform for diverse perspectives, fostering a deeper understanding of peace and empowering individuals to contribute to a more harmonious world. Sri Sri University’s commitment to promoting peace through dialogue and knowledge-sharing was evident, leaving a lasting impact on the attendees.