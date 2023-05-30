Venezuela’s President for the first time since his ban in 2019

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has visited Brazil for the first time since he was banned by former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.



Mr Maduro was received by the new president, fellow leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ahead of a summit of Latin American leaders in Brasilia.



“What’s important about Maduro coming here is that it’s the beginning of Maduro’s return,” Lula said.



Mr Maduro talked of a “new era” in bilateral relations.



Lula said the region should tackle poverty.



