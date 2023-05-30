InternationalTop News

Venezuela’s President for the first time since his ban in 2019

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has visited Brazil for the first time since he was banned by former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

Mr Maduro was received by the new president, fellow leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ahead of a summit of Latin American leaders in Brasilia.

“What’s important about Maduro coming here is that it’s the beginning of Maduro’s return,” Lula said.

Mr Maduro talked of a “new era” in bilateral relations.

Lula said the region should tackle poverty.

