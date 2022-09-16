Odisha Technological Conclave 2022 organized by EVER GREEN FORUM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Technological Conclave 2022 has been organized by EVER GREEN FORUM on the eve of Engineers’ Day 2022 at Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. Prof. (Dr.) Ganapati Panda, Former Deputy Director, IIT Bhubaneswar inaugurated this mega event as Chief Guest. In his speech, he emphasized on the role of engineers in the development of country. Among others, Prof. (Dr.) Omkar Nath Mohanty, former Vice Chancellor, BPUT and Dr. Banshidhar Majhi, Vice Chancellor, VSSUT, Burla, Dr Prashant Kumar Patra, OSD of OUTR, Bhubaneswar attended as Guests on this occasion. All the guests discussed about the importance of science & technology for the development of country. Dr. Prakash Chandra Jena, President of EVER GREEN FORUM presided this event. A souvenir was released by guests on this occasion.

Two panel discussions were organized on the theme ‘Role of Technology to improve Environment’. Panelists were Er. Sanjay Kumar Behera, Cuttack, Er. Balgopal Raju, Senior Mnager, NALCO, Dr. Hrusikesh Mohanty, Princial, BOSE, Cuttack, Dr Sujata Chakravarty, Dean, Centurion University of Technology & Management participated in 2nd panel discussion where Isha Giri, Aditi Prusty, Lipsita Panda, Satabdi Swain, Rubi Majhi, Ananya Panda participated in student panel discussion. Popular news anchor & producer Supriya Dash moderated both the panel discussions. A model exhibition was organized among students. Er. Prafulla Kumar Mallick, IFS, Chief Executive, Odisha Space Applications Centre inaugurated the exhibition as Chief Guest. Prof. (Dr.) Banshidhar Majhi, Vice Chancellor of VSSUT, Burla was awarded with “Life Time Achievement Award” for his life time contribution to technical education & research while Odisha University of Technology & Research was awarded with “Best Technical Institute Award” on this occasion. Among others, Er. Sanjay Kumar Behera, RTO, Cuttack, Dr Priyadarshi Kanungo, Dean, CV Raman Global University, Dr Hrusikesh Mohanty, Principal, BOSE, Cuttack, Dr Pravash Ranjan Tripathy, Dean, Gandhi Engineering College were awarded with Odisha Technocrat Award while Er. Balgopal Raju, Senior Manager, NALCO and Er Preeti Chowdary, Director, HIT were awarded with Odisha Young Technocrat Awards. Dr. Nilima Shukla, Principal of SJCPS was awarded with Best Principal Award while Dr Suchismita Rout, Associate Professor, KIIT University and Prof. CHakradhar Karan, Assistant Professor, GEC were awarded with Best Teacher Awards. The best three models were awarded with cash prize on this occasion.

Different institutes like Institute of Pharmacy & Technology, Salipur, Om Sai Institute of Paramedical Science, Government ITI, Cuttack were also awarded in different categories. At the end, Dr. Satyabrata Dash proposed vote of thanks. About 300 participants from different technical institutions participated in the event. Dr Subhendu Kumar Pani, Mr Siba Santosh Khuntia, Er Chinmay Dash, Mr Sagar Kumar Behera cooperated for the successful of the event.