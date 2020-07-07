Odisha: Sundergarh District reports 51 Covid19 cases today, Total cases 393

Rourkela: Sundergarh District reports 51 Covid19 cases today, Total cases in the district reached at 393.

It shouldd be noted that Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 561 Covid19 cases today. Total cases 10097. 403 cases detected from quarantine centres while 168 are local contacts.

New Positive Cases: 571

In Quarantine: 403

Local Contacts: 168

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 29

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 56

8. Ganjam: 273

9. Jagatsingpur: 17

10. Jajpur: 16

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 7

14. Khordha: 37

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16.Nawarangapur: 7

17.Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 4

19. Rayagada: 10

20. Sambalpur: 6

21. Sundergarh: 51

New Recoveries: 262

Cumulative Tested: 302780

Positive: 10097

Recovered: 6486

Active Cases: 3557

