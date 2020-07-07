Odisha: Ganjam District reports 273 Covid19 cases today, Total cases 2621

Berhampur: Ganjam District reports 273 Covid19 cases today, Total cases in the district reached at 2621.
It shouldd be noted that Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 561 Covid19 cases today. Total cases 10097. 403 cases detected from quarantine centres while 168 are local contacts.
New Positive Cases: 571
In Quarantine: 403
Local Contacts: 168
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 28
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Bolangir: 5
5. Cuttack: 29
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Gajapati: 56
8. Ganjam: 273
9. Jagatsingpur: 17
10. Jajpur: 16
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kendrapada: 3
13. Keonjhar: 7
14. Khordha: 37
15. Mayurbhanj: 14
16.Nawarangapur: 7
17.Nayagarh: 1
18. Puri: 4
19. Rayagada: 10
20. Sambalpur: 6
21. Sundergarh: 51
New Recoveries: 262
Cumulative Tested: 302780
Positive: 10097
Recovered: 6486
Active Cases: 3557