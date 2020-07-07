Odisha: Gajapati District reports 56 Covid19 cases today, Total cases 518

Gajapati: Gajapati District reports 56 Covid19 cases today, Total cases in the district reached at 518.

It shouldd be noted that Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 561 Covid19 cases today. Total cases 10097. 403 cases detected from quarantine centres while 168 are local contacts. Ganjam reports the highest of 273 Covid19 cases today followed by Gajapati with 56 & Sundergarh 51 cases.

New Positive Cases: 571

In Quarantine: 403

Local Contacts: 168

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 29

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 56

8. Ganjam: 273

9. Jagatsingpur: 17

10. Jajpur: 16

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 7

14. Khordha: 37

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16.Nawarangapur: 7

17.Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 4

19. Rayagada: 10

20. Sambalpur: 6

21. Sundergarh: 51

New Recoveries: 262

Cumulative Tested: 302780

Positive: 10097

Recovered: 6486

Active Cases: 3557

