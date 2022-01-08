Odisha: Sundargarh reports 582 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 582 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3679 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th Jan
New Positive Cases: 3679
Of which 0-18 years: 384
In quarantine: 2148
Local contacts: 1531
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 48
4. Bhadrak: 18
5. Balangir: 35
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 310
8. Deogarh: 20
9. Dhenkanal: 5
10. Gajapati: 15
11. Ganjam: 42
12. Jagatsinghpur: 17
13. Jajpur: 78
14. Jharsuguda: 134
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 6
17. Kendrapada: 10
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 1223
20. Koraput: 36
21. Mayurbhanj: 80
22. Nawarangpur: 44
23. Nayagarh: 10
24. Nuapada: 23
25. Puri: 100
26. Rayagada: 21
27. Sambalpur: 372
28. Sonepur: 33
29. Sundargarh: 582
30. State Pool: 289
New recoveries: 253
Cumulative tested: 26034469
Positive: 1066155
Recovered: 1045971
Active cases: 11663