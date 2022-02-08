Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 157 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 157 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1503 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1503

Of which 0-18 years: 329

In quarantine: 873

Local contacts: 630

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 51

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 20

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 83

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 37

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 55

14. Jharsuguda: 17

15. Kalahandi: 40

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 19

18. Keonjhar: 36

19. Khurda: 333

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 8

22. Mayurbhanj: 108

23. Nawarangpur: 19

24. Nayagarh: 53

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 54

27. Rayagada: 31

28. Sambalpur: 26

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 157

31. State Pool: 61

New recoveries: 3621

Cumulative tested: 28100765

Positive: 1269811

Recovered: 1241597

Active cases: 19386