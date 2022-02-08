Disinvestment of Air India completed : Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad

New Delhi : The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India has been successfully completed on 27th January, 2022. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

On the question of percentage of shared disinvested, the Minister stated that 100% shares of Air India (including 100% shares of its subsidiary, Air India Express Ltd (AIXL) and 50% shares of its JV, AISATS) have been disinvested.

The Minister further stated that with the disinvestment of Air India on 27.01.2022, there is no equity stake of Government of India left in Air India or AIXL and the airlines are now under the management control of the strategic buyer.