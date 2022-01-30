Odisha: Sunadrgarh District Reports 735 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 735 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4843 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4843

Of which 0-18 years: 663

In quarantine: 2815

Local contacts: 2028

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 152

3. Bargarh: 80

4. Bhadrak: 60

5. Balangir: 95

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 379

8. Deogarh: 73

9. Dhenkanal: 45

10. Gajapati: 62

11. Ganjam: 67

12. Jagatsinghpur: 100

13. Jajpur: 166

14. Jharsuguda: 61

15. Kalahandi: 158

16. Kandhamal: 52

17. Kendrapada: 70

18. Keonjhar: 81

19. Khurda: 1023

20. Koraput: 50

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 152

23. Nawarangpur: 137

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 166

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 99

28. Sambalpur: 128

29. Sonepur: 73

30. Sundargarh: 735

31. State Pool: 188

New recoveries: 10267

Cumulative tested: 27570488

Positive: 1245911

Recovered: 1184174

Active cases: 53090