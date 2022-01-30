PM Narendra Modi remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya Tithi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya Tithi.Today, on Martyrs’ Day, the Prime Minister also paid homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.

Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered.”