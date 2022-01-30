India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 165.70 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 62 lakh Doses (62,22,682) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.70 Cr (1,65,70,60,692) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,81,35,047 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,95,069 2nd Dose 98,59,959 Precaution Dose 32,81,815 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,95,392 2nd Dose 1,72,18,111 Precaution Dose 37,14,213 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,56,48,949 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,97,99,603 2nd Dose 40,23,58,637 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,00,62,699 2nd Dose 17,05,84,774 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,47,17,450 2nd Dose 10,63,26,887 Precaution Dose 46,97,134 Precaution Dose 1,16,93,162 Total 1,65,70,60,692

3,52,784 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,87,13,494.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.21%.

2,34,281 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 18,84,937. Active cases constitute 4.59% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,15,993 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.73 Cr (72,73,90,698) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.40% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 14.50%.