Odisha: ‘Sudakshya’ centre in Bonai for providing free competitive coaching to the youth of Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The ‘Sudakshya’ coaching centre established by District Administration, Sundargarh at Bonai was inaugurated by the Sub Collector Bonai, Pradeep Kumar Dang. ‘Sudakshya’ is an initiative by the district administration to provide free competitive exam coaching to the +2/+3 pass youth. This is the third centre of Sudakshya after Sundargarh and Rourkela. The event was attended by ITDA Project Administrator, Lalatendu Kumar Loha.

Eligible candidates are being given free coaching for banking, staff selection commission, railway, army, air force, navy, Odisha police, paramilitary and insurance sectors through ‘Sudakshya’. Along with free coaching, candidates are provided hostel, study materials & uniforms free of cost. The District Mineral Foundation, Sundargarh (DMF) is providing financial support for the program, while the Niyatee Foundation, an NGO is the implementing agency.

“‘Sudakshya’, launched by the Sundargarh administration is a one of its kind initiative. Eligible candidates will be trained for various competitive exams under one roof. With the centre at Bonai, we hope that aspiring youth from the nearby areas will avail the facilities and realise their dream of cracking competitive careers,” said Sub Collector Bonai, Pradeep Kumar Dang.

The district administration has launched ‘Sudakshya’ to provide free pre-recruitment coaching to young boys & girls who have passed +2 or +3 in Sundargarh district. The main goal of ‘Sudakshya’ is to help interested candidates achieve their dream of making it through a competitive exam and chart a career out of the same. Necessary coaching and training for the purpose is being provided under ‘Sudakshya’ with a focus on underprivileged youth from mining affected areas of the district.

The ‘Sudakshya’ centre provides classes for mathematics, reasoning, general awareness, computers, communication skills, and personality development. It also provides physical training as required for military, paramilitary and police exams.

Students will be given weekly tests and mock interviews on how to pass various competitive exams. 24X7 digital library, textbooks and old question papers are also being provided for the benefit of the students.

Present on the occasion were Anjan Kumar Panda, DMF livelihood expert, Nirmal Kumar Panda, Chairman, Niyatee Foundation, Itishree Panda, Chief Executive, Niyatee Foundation, among others.