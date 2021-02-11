Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 28 Crore in Hinjili Municipal Area

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through Video Conference, inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 28 Crore in Hinjili Municipal Area and said that State Government has given emphasis on the growth of small towns. He also assured the people of Hinjili to provide all facilities that are available in modern cities.

Chief Minister underlined the need of education, describing it as the key to change and real empowerment. Chief Minister also reiterated his aim to make Hinjili town advanced in the field of education.

Chief Minister appreciated the role of people of Ganjam district in the fight against Covid pandemic and said that entire world has seen it. He also said that he has sustained attention for the development of Hinjili.

MP Smt. Pramila Bisoi, Hon’ble MLA, Polasara Sri Srikant Sahu, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Addl. Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Sri P.K. Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department Sri G. Mathivathanan and Collector, Ganjam were present in the programme while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian moderated.