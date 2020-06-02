Odisha State Cooperative Bank released Rs 2649 Crore as credit assistance to the farmers for resumption of agriculture activities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Cooperative Bank has released Rs 2649 Crore as credit assistance to the farmers for resumption of agriculture activities. Government of Odisha has declared credit assistance to the tune of Rs. 9000 Crores as Crop Loan in Kharif to the farmers affected by COVID-19 situation. 1771 MT of Moong and Groundnuts worth Rs. 10.49 Crore have been procured so far from the farmers under Price Support System. More than 15,900 farmers have registered their names for this purpose.

Odisha Government has released Rs. 62 Crore from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as incentives to migrant workers who have successfully completed quarantine, in State run Quarantine Centres adhering to prescribed guideline.

11 migrants of Nagaland stranded in Odisha have been sent to Dimapur by Bus along with 33 Nagaland persons stranded in Chhattisgarh, in coordination with the Governments of Chhattisgarh and Nagaland.

As the Anganwadi Centres are closed during COVID-19, dry ration in lieu of cooked food being apportioned are distributed house to house across different districts of Odisha on 1st of the month, designated fixed day of distribution, among pregnant, lactating mothers and children.

From 1st June morning to 2nd June morning, 18 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19, out of which 14 cases are for violation of lock down, 2 cases for violation of home quarantine, 1 case for rumour mongering and 1 case related to other issues. 16 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

Related

comments