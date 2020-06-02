Odisha IPR Department will Direct Telecast Snana Yatra Ritual of Lord Sri Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 situation, on the request of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Direct Telecast of auspicious Snana Yatra Ritual of Lord Sri Jagannath on 5th June shall be undertaken by Information & Public Relations Department. Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department reviewed the arrangement of live telecast in a high level preparatory meeting held today at Puri. Dr. Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, SJTA, Sri Balwant Singh, Collector, Puri and Sri Krupasindhu Mishra, I&PR Department also attended the meeting.

