CycloneNisarga to make landfall between #Harihareshwar and Daman coast: IMD

New Delhi: The cyclonic storm Nisarga over the east-central Arabian sea is heading northwards and is situated 600 Kilometers from Surat. The Met Department today said the cyclone will make landfall between Harihareshwar and Daman coast. AIR correspondent reports that light to moderate rains with strong winds were reported in the coastal areas today in wake of Cyclone Nisarg.

Heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in coastal districts of Saurashtra mainly Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli today. Weather was cloudy in the South Gujarat. Most of the ports in the state are flagging warning No 2 signals. Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel said the state government is fully equipped to tackle the calamity.

The shifting of over 78 thousand people living in low lying areas of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Bharuch to safer locations is underway. In view of Covid 19, special precautions such as use of mask, PPE suits, sanitiser are being taken.

Around 140 shelter homes have been set up to accommodated the evacuated people. Five more teams of NDRF were airlifted today evening from Bhatinda. With this, the total number of NDRF teams deployed in the coastal districts of the state will be 18.

Related

comments