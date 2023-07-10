Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) and FICCI Ladies Organization, Bhubaneswar Join Forces to Conduct Awareness Training on Sexual Harassment Prevention in the Industrial Sector

Bhubaneswar – The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) in collaboration with FICCI Ladies Organization, Bhubaneswar, and with the generous support of National Commission for Women organised an awareness training session for Members of Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in the Industrial Sector under the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013. This initiative aims to address and mitigate the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“By conducting this training, the OSCW and FICCI Ladies Organization aim to empower ICC members with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively address incidents of sexual harassment and ensure a safe and inclusive work environment for all employees. The program aligns with the mandatory training requirements defined by the Government, making it essential for all IC Committee members in industries and firms to participate”, said Poonam Mohaptra, Chairperson of FLO

Minati Behera, Chairperson OSCW stated, “The main aim of this workshop is to make women aware about the existence of ICC and its functions because ICC is mandated and required at every workplace, both government and non-government. Women should feel safe at their workplaces and any act of sexual harrasment should not go unnoticed”.

The training program brought together 100 participants from the ICC of the commercial and industrial sector. The primary objectives of the program were to create awareness about preventing and prohibiting sexual harassment, provide comprehensive training on the constitution and functions of ICC, and establish a robust complaint redressal mechanism for aggrieved women in the workplace.

This collaborative effort between OSCW and FICCI Ladies Organization underscores their shared commitment to promoting gender equality and ensuring the safety and well-being of women in the workplace. It is an important step towards creating a work culture that fosters respect, dignity, and equal opportunities for all.

Notably, FICCI Ladies Organization is an exclusive business forum for women entrepreneurs and professionals associated with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The organization aims to empower women and promote their economic and social well-being.