Rain fury continues in North India; Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the situation

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Extremely heavy rainfall activity over Northeast India and adjoining East India during next three days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to inquire about heavy rains in the state and assured him of full support from the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the impact of heavy rainfalls and floods in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In a tweet, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that he gave detailed information to the Prime Minister about the loss of life, property, and crops, the condition of roads, operation of Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra in the state. In their telephonic conversation, Mr Dhami also briefed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and administration.

Mr. Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Briefing the Prime Minister about the loss of life and property in the state, Mr Sukhu has urged for a special economic package from the central government. He also urged Mr Modi to declare the situation a national calamity.