Odisha State Cabinet Approves One-Time Support for Block Grant Employees Upon Retirement
The Odisha state cabinet has approved providing one-time support to Block Grant employees upon retirement. Teachers will receive Rs 10 lakhs, while non-teaching staff will receive Rs 5 lakhs as fixed by the state government.
