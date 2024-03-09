Odisha Launches First Indoor Athletics and Aquatic Centers

In a significant development for Indian athletics and swimming, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has officially opened India’s inaugural Indoor Athletics Centre and Indoor Aquatic Centre at the #KalingaStadium in #Bhubaneswar. Additionally, the CM has initiated the construction of the Indoor Diving Centre. The Indoor Athletics Centre stands as the country’s first facility equipped to host indoor continental and regional championships, marking a milestone for #OdishaForSports.The Diving Centre will feature temperature controlled diving pool of 25 m, with an additional 5m for Synchronized Swimming and seating capacity for 500 spectators. Speaking on this occasion, CM said that the new indoor facilities will help athletes to train and compete, round the year, without any external weather disturbances.

The Indoor Athletics centre boasts a 10,000-square-meter track, installed by the renowned Italian firm, Mondo SpA, used in Olympics, marking a pioneering feat within the country. The centre includes a 200-meter synthetic track, an 80m+20m running track, and designated areas for long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and shot-put, each meticulously designed to meet specific athletic requirements.