TDP, Jana Sena join BJP led NDA; to contest Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: TDP, Jana Sena, BJP finalise alliance in Andhra Pradesh. BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh. The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two says the joint press statement.

BJP chief JP Nadda tweets, “I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to join the NDA family. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP, TDP, and JSP are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh.”