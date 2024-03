In Cricket, India has won the fifth test match of the series against England by an inning and 64 runs at Dharamsala today. With this, India has clinched the five-match series 4-1. In their second innings, England’s top batting order got completely collapsed as Ravichandran Ashwin completed his five-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each, during the second session of day three.