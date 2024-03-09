CBIC Implements Gender-Inclusive Facilities and Promotes Women Participation in International Trade on International Women’s Day

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is committed to fostering a gender-inclusive trade environment that empowers women to contribute meaningfully to the global economy. CBIC has taken different steps for promoting gender inclusiveness in international trade and work place environment.

Keeping this spirit in mind, a Circular No. 02/2024 dated 8th March, 2024 (https://taxinformation.cbic.gov.in/view-pdf/1003193/ENG/Circulars) has been issued by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, directing its field formations to ensure:

representation of women in the Permanent Trade Facilitation Committee (PTFC) and Customs Clearance Facilitation Committee (CCFC) meetings

encourage the Trade bodies/ custodians to establish dedicated help desks and processing mechanisms for women traders and women logistics service providers, and

to support in upskilling women logistics service providers, freight forwarders and custom brokers by offering relevant trainings for women

Further, keeping in view the growing participation of women in the logistics sector, a Circular No. 03/2024 dated 8th March, 2024 (https://taxinformation.cbic.gov.in/view-pdf/1003194/ENG/Circulars) has also been issued to CBIC field formations to ensure:

provision of safe and secure working environment to women and gender inclusive infrastructure, including care infrastructure and services, especially creches, sufficient lighting, panic buttons, regular upgradation of facilities from a gender perspective, and

to spread awareness by holding regular gender sensitisation training sessions for all concerned staff/ stakeholders.

The above initiatives reflect CBIC’s dedication to promote gender inclusiveness in the realm of work place ecosystem.