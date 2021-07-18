Odisha Startup Task Force sanctions Rs. 85.4 lakhs to 16 startups

New Delhi: The Startup Odisha’s task force sanctioned Product Development & Marketing Assistance and Monthly Allowance Grant of 85.4 lakhs to 16 startups. The financial assistance was sanctioned in the 19th meeting of the Task Force of Startup Odisha, which met under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Shri. Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, MSME.

A total Product Development & Marketing Assistance of Rs. 47 lakhs was sanctioned to three Startups namely, M/S Homvery Private Limited, a leading hyper-local service provider, based out of Sambalpur district, who is connecting users with technical experts for home maintenance services, M/S Whatnot Dental Solutions Private Limited, a Women Led Med-tech Startup building device that enables the dental clinicians to detect the degree of deformation existing in the used Endodontic files and also cautions the user against its further use,

M/S H2M Food And Beverages Private Limited, a Food-tech startup based out of Mayurbhanj district led by a founder from social category such as SC/ST/SEBC/PH, is developing low cost, nutritious plant based food with minimal additives.

Similarly, the Task Force sanctioned Monthly Allowance Grant of total Rs 38.4 lakhs in favour of fifteen Startups. M/S Halo Dentist India Private Limited, M/S Inksand Art And Crafts India Private Limited, M/S Nisarga Bliss Pvt. Ltd, M/S Ts Originals Pvt Ltd, M/S Craftlog Systems LLP;

three startups led by founders from social category such as SC/ST/SEBC/PH namely M/S H2M Food And Beverages Private Limited, M/S Darubrahma Automation Robotics Private Limited, M/S Dundi Electronics And Electricals(OPC) Private Limited, and Seven Women Led Startups namely M/S Whatnot Dental Solutions Private Limited, M/S Kushmanda Naturals Pvt. Ltd, M/S NM Management Services, M/S Prakrika Technology Private Limited, M/S Procyto Labs Pvt. Ltd, M/S Swayogya Rehab Solutions Pvt. Ltd & M/S Tarini Advisors Private Limited.

With these benefits, the number of financial benefits extended Startup Odisha to startups have gone up to 173.

The meeting was attended by Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, IAS, Secretary, E&IT, Shri Udaya Narayan Das, IAS, Additional Secretary, MSME, Shri Soumyajit Rout, Deputy Secretary,Finance, Shri. Reghu G, IAS, Director DTET, Md. Sadique Alam, IAS, CEO IED & DI Odisha, Shri Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, CEO, OCAC, Sri Manas Ranjan Panda, Director, STPI Bhubaneswar, Shri Debo Pattanaik, President TiE Bhubaneswar, Smt. Jayashree Mohanty, President, Luminous Infoways, Shri Ayashkant Mohanty, MD, Tatwa Technologies, Dr. S M Mustakim, Representative, IMMT Bhubaneswar, Shri Yogesh Bhumkar, IIT Bhubaneswar, Shri S R Patra, STPI, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Ashok Kumar Sahu, IMMT, Bhubaneswar and Smt. Sanjukta Badhai, Evangelist, Startup Odisha among others.