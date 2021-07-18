Adani Group is proud to support ace Kabaddi player Harmanjeet Singh

Bengaluru: Mr. Gautam Adani lends support to kabaddi players struggling to arrange two meals a day through social media. Harmanjeet Singh is a young kabaddi player who is filled with a lot of potential and has unleashed his talent in several major tournaments. Singh made his debut at the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League in season 7 with Gujarat Fortunegiants. Harmanjeet is a jolly-natured individual who has represented Punjab at senior national level tournaments. He is one of the three Punjabi players who has made his mark at the National Level and is a promising player for India’s future in the sport of Kabbadi.

With this gesture of solidarity, Adani Group has once again proved that promoting and nurturing domestic sporting talent has been their priority and will continue to do so. Adani Group has always believed in providing the athletes with the resources required to compete at the highest level.

In a tweet in support of Harmanjeet, Mr. Gautam Adani said “Kabaddi is the fragrance of the soil, the colour of India and the war cry of Indianness. Every player has the right to basic facilities. I salute the spirit of Punjab’s braveheart player Harmanjeet. And I consider it my privilege to extend all possible help to this talented young man. May the echo of Kabaddi – Kabaddi reverberate forever!”

Adani Group has prioritized providing basic amenities to India’s sporting talent empowering them to realize their full potential. The Group has announced a long-term initiative #GarvHai to discover and nurture world-class athletes for India.