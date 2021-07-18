India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 40 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of40crores. Cumulatively,40,49,31,715vaccine doses have been administered through 50,46,387 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 51,01,567vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,69,092 2nd Dose 75,40,656 FLWs 1st Dose 1,77,92,396 2nd Dose 1,03,48,504 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 12,42,65,428 2nd Dose 48,64,609 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,74,79,640 2nd Dose 2,90,71,946 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,20,87,206 2nd Dose 3,12,12,238 Total 40,49,31,715

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,02,69,796people have already recovered from COVID-19 and42,004patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.31%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 41,157 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-one continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,22,660 and active cases now constitute1.36% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,36,709 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 44.39 crore (44,39,58,663) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.08% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.13% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 27 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 41 consecutive days now.

