PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai; Announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.

In a series of PMO tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured.”