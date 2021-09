Bhubaneswar : Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today informed that there is no major development issue in Kotia group of villages and Odisha government is taking up a host of welfare projects for the development of the bordering villages.

Besides, soon the House committee will be visiting the district taking a review of the situation there and also close watch is on the movement of Andhra Pradesh for its illegal intrusion into Odisha.