Odisha government announces physical classes for UG 1st Year students to start from September

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Government announces opening of colleges for UG 1st Year students , informed Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra.

The Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra said that all the Vice-Chancellors of government run universities and Principals of all Government and non-Government degree colleges coming under the Higher Education Department to commence physical classroom teaching for 2020-21 UG First Year students (both 3 year and 4 year UG courses) have directed by the government to commence their physical classes for UG 1st Year students.

While, hostels for students will open from September 19.