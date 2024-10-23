Odisha Vikas Conclave sets roadmap for achieving an inclusive and developed Odisha by 2036  

–Odisha’s elderly population to surge by 105% by 2036: Experts call for multi-stakeholder and women-centric development approaches

Bhubaneswar : Odisha is experiencing a demographic shift, with an aging population on one side and a peak in its youth population on the other. This dual trend presents both opportunities and challenges, said Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha.

“Odisha offers unique opportunities with its 480 km coastline and 33% forest cover of the total geographical area. Additionally, 23% of its population belongs to Scheduled Tribes (ST). To unlock this potential, the state requires comprehensive planning that taps into the blue economy, the forest-based economy that supports the ST communities, and utilizes their traditional knowledge. At the same time, we must harness the strengths of both the growing youth population and the aging populace.”

Garg was addressing the audience at the 5th edition of the Odisha Vikas Conclave (OVC) themed “Transformative Odisha @2036: Population and Development,” in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The Conclave, conducted under the aegies of the Odisha Development Initiative (ODI), marks a critical juncture in the state’s journey towards achieving a developed and inclusive Odisha by 2036. The conclave aims to produce actionable recommendations that will guide Odisha’s long-term development strategy.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized that as Odisha undergoes demographic shifts, the government’s priority remains focused on ensuring the social and economic security of women. She assured that the recommendations of the Odisha Vision Council (OVC) regarding enhancing women’s access to education, skilling, employment and other sectors would be considered in this rapidly evolving landscape. Highlighting the need for urgent and collective efforts to transform Odisha into a model of inclusive growth, she stated, “The public must engage in constructive criticism of the government and collaborate to drive development forward.”

The elderly population in Odisha is projected to increase by 105%, from 3.9 million in 2011 to 8.2 million by 2036, comprising nearly 16% of the state’s total population, said Jagadananda, co-founder of the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD). “To effectively address the demographic challenges, it is crucial that we allocate adequate resources, adopt a clear vision, and engage in a multi-stakeholder approach,” he said.

Law Minister Pruthwiraj Harichandan emphasized the need for the highest budget allocation to be directed toward women’s education. He also announced that the state government is planning to establish fast-track courts in four zones across Odisha to expedite cases related to crimes against women.

Sanjay Kumar Mohanty, Professor and Head of the Department of Population and Development at IIPS, Mumbai, stated that the state’s total fertility rate has declined from 4.7 to 1.8 and is projected to drop further to 1.48 by 2036. Odisha’s death rate has also seen a significant decline, from 15.5 in 1973 to 7.3 in 2020. “The state is aging before it becomes wealthier, which may lead to fiscal unsustainability and a demographic crisis,” Mohanty warned.

Surendra Nath Tripathy, Director General of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Government of India emphasized the need to establish a State Capacity Building Commission to ensure a people-centric approach to development and to break down silos of the bureaucratic system that hinder collaborative progress.

Reports indicate large-scale migration, partly driven by declining fertility rates in different states. “We need to develop aspirational migration pathways—where migration is driven by choice, not necessity,” underlined Dr. Md. Nadeem Noor, State Head of UNFPA Odisha.

In order to ensure the well-being of the growing elderly population, the experts in the conclave underlined bolstering the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE), implementing community-based elder care programs and enhancing non-contributory pensions, particularly for women and those aged 80 and above.

The conclave underlined that In the context of demographic transition, Odisha is set to witness a surge in work participation of women by 2036. Thus, issues like sexual harassment at the workplace, public space violence such as rape and sexual assault, cybercrime and the declining child sex ratio demand urgent policy attention. Experts demanded that Local Complaint Committees at the district level should be strengthened.

They emphacised on developing a centralized and standardized database to track migrant workers, including demographics, skills, employment history, and migration patterns; portability of entitlements; rural and Urban Development Integration; strengthening of the implementation of MGNREGA; develop new urban hubs and affordable rental housing and climate-resilient Urban Planning.

The conclave brought together over 200 participants including government officials, policy experts, civil society organizations, grassroots workers and private sector.