Odisha Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi Secures Paris 2024 Olympic Quota at Asian Shooting Championships

Bhubaneswar – In a remarkable achievement for Indian sports, Odisha shooter Shriyanka Sadangi clinched an Olympic quota for the Paris 2024 Games after her outstanding performance in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 held in Changwon, Republic of Korea. Her fourth-place finish marked India’s 13th Olympic quota in shooting and the second in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions discipline.

The success of Shriyanka Sadangi has been widely celebrated, and Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his congratulations on Twitter. He praised Shriyanka Sadangi’s achievement, wishing her continued success and expressing his hope that she will continue to make the nation proud with her remarkable sporting career.

Shriyanka Sadangi demonstrated exceptional composure, scoring 440.5 points in the final. The gold medal in this event was secured by South Korea’s Eunseo Lee with an impressive score of 468.5, while Chinese shooters Jiayu Han and Siyu Xia claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

This championship, a significant qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, offers a total of 24 Olympic quotas across the 12 Olympic shooting events. Each country can secure a maximum of two quotas per shooting event. Shriyanka Sadangi’s fourth-place finish guaranteed India an Olympic quota after South Korea and China had already reached their maximum quota limit for the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The final selection of athletes to represent India at the Paris Games will be decided by the National Olympic Committee (NOC). Nevertheless, Indian rifle and pistol shooters who have earned Olympic quotas for Paris 2024 will receive bonus points in the national trials as per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) selection policy.

In the qualification round, Shriyanka Sadangi shot a score of 588, securing the sixth position. Asian Games bronze medalist Ashi Chouksey ranked second in the qualification round with 591 points, and Ayushi Podder finished ninth with a score of 587. While Ashi Chouksey shot 417.4 in the final to secure sixth place, Ayushi Podder finished seventh with 407.5.

In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event, the combined total score of 1766 by Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, and Ayushi Podder secured India the gold medal, triumphing over Kazakhstan and South Korea.

